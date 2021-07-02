Previous
Next
Crossbill At the Feeder by jgpittenger
Photo 3081

Crossbill At the Feeder

What a thrill to see my sun rays shot at the top of the TT this week. Thanks so much. I was excited to have this handsome new arrival at our feeder yesterday. This was shot through the window.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
844% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Congratulations on the well deseved top spot! Great capture of your new visitor.
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise