Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3081
Crossbill At the Feeder
What a thrill to see my sun rays shot at the top of the TT this week. Thanks so much. I was excited to have this handsome new arrival at our feeder yesterday. This was shot through the window.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
1
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4997
photos
338
followers
113
following
844% complete
View this month »
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
Latest from all albums
1451
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
30th June 2021 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
birds
,
bird feeder
,
through window
,
capemountainphoto
,
crossbill
Diana
ace
Congratulations on the well deseved top spot! Great capture of your new visitor.
July 2nd, 2021
