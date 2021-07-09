Previous
Swallowtail On Rose by jgpittenger
Swallowtail On Rose

Thanks for all your well wishes for my eye surgery. It seems to have gone well though my eyes are still scratchy and somewhat blurry. The most interesting part of it it that the day when one was done and the other wasn't yet, the difference in WB that I saw between the two eyes was amazing. I had no idea that I've been seeing the world through a warmer lens. I guess it makes sense that cataracts would make the world a more cloudy white balance. I guess I will need to reset the diopter on my camera too...though I don't yet feel ready to do that. I took this photo before the surgeries.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

