Photo 3089
Rufous and Lucifer
Still getting used to my new eyes and boy do they tire quickly. But of course I can't resist our hummingbirds!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
0
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Views
9
Fav's
2
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
9th July 2021 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
home
,
birds
,
flowers
,
hummingbird
,
lucifer
,
bif
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
