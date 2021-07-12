Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3091
Dawn at Washburne Beach
An iPhone shot. Spent the day going back to Eugene cause one of my eyes felt as if it might be getting infected after the surgery. Turns out my pressure was way up! More drops and I am worn out.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5016
photos
334
followers
113
following
846% complete
View this month »
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
Latest from all albums
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
1459
3090
3091
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Taken
10th July 2021 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
dawn
,
capemountainphoto
,
beach”
,
“washburne
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close