Photo 3095
Climbing Up the Rose
I'm really enjoying the plethora of swallowtails in our flowerbed this year. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
8
8
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
home
,
flower
,
rose
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
capemountainphoto
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful, fav
July 16th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous! This is such an interesting angle too.
July 16th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Wonderful crisp details! These are so hard to capture as they never seem to settle on a flower long enough to capture!
July 16th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow what a stunner!!
July 16th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and colours.
July 16th, 2021
Asli
ace
Hello beautiful! Love the colors.
July 16th, 2021
Monica
Great detail
July 16th, 2021
carol white
ace
A beautifully detailed macro shot.Fav😊
July 16th, 2021
