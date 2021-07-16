Previous
Climbing Up the Rose by jgpittenger
Climbing Up the Rose

I'm really enjoying the plethora of swallowtails in our flowerbed this year. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful, fav
July 16th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous! This is such an interesting angle too.
July 16th, 2021  
Taffy ace
Wonderful crisp details! These are so hard to capture as they never seem to settle on a flower long enough to capture!
July 16th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a stunner!!
July 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and colours.
July 16th, 2021  
Asli ace
Hello beautiful! Love the colors.
July 16th, 2021  
Monica
Great detail
July 16th, 2021  
carol white ace
A beautifully detailed macro shot.Fav😊
July 16th, 2021  
