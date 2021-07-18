Previous
Swallowtail On Lucifer by jgpittenger
Swallowtail On Lucifer

I thought it was beautiful on the Lucifer. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Jane Pittenger

Lovely Image
July 18th, 2021  
I love the way the wings are so lit up… the Lucifer is a beautiful flower and nice shallow DOF makes for a great background.
July 18th, 2021  
