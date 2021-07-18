Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3096
Swallowtail On Lucifer
I thought it was beautiful on the Lucifer. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5025
photos
333
followers
113
following
848% complete
View this month »
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
18th July 2021 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
lucifer
,
capemountainphoto
Lynda McG
ace
Lovely Image
July 18th, 2021
KV
ace
I love the way the wings are so lit up… the Lucifer is a beautiful flower and nice shallow DOF makes for a great background.
July 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close