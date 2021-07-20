Bat On the Chainsaw Helmet Screen

Best on black. Imagine my surprise when I moved our laundry tub in order to sweep under in yesterday afternoon and found this little bat hidden there asleep where it was dark. We got him out of the house and into the garage where he found a spot to hang out until dark cradled in the mask of Jim's chain sawing helmet. It is really dark in the garage and of course he went for as dark a place there as he could find. So this was shot at ISO 12800. You'll be glad to know that he found his was back to his family during the night.

