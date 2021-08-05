Previous
Smoky Sky Sun Going Down by jgpittenger
Smoky Sky Sun Going Down

We are just back from a camping trip on Santa Cruz Island in the Channel Islands off Santa Barbara with our 6 yo grandson and his parents. We are exhausted and of course my newly operated on eye had a problem that made me have to drive to Eugene yesterday so I am WAY behind on everything. Remind me never to go on vacation this time of year again with the garden and orchard needing picking. Last night when we took Black Pearl out for her before bed walk, the sun was just going down and was amazing with the smoke in the air so I ran for my camera. The red ball of sun kept dancing in and out of the cloud but this was my favorite.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
849% complete

Helene ace
Ohh those colors! They are so gorgeous. Fav
August 5th, 2021  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful,nfav
August 5th, 2021  
Milanie ace
What a stunning shot - hope all was ok with your eye chek-up.
August 5th, 2021  
