Smoky Sky Sun Going Down

We are just back from a camping trip on Santa Cruz Island in the Channel Islands off Santa Barbara with our 6 yo grandson and his parents. We are exhausted and of course my newly operated on eye had a problem that made me have to drive to Eugene yesterday so I am WAY behind on everything. Remind me never to go on vacation this time of year again with the garden and orchard needing picking. Last night when we took Black Pearl out for her before bed walk, the sun was just going down and was amazing with the smoke in the air so I ran for my camera. The red ball of sun kept dancing in and out of the cloud but this was my favorite.

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs