Photo 3107
Beak Open Ready for Nectar
We only have a couple of hummingbirds still here but I still can't resist them. I love the beak open look.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5036
photos
320
followers
111
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
12th August 2021 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
birds
,
hummingbird
,
bif
,
crocosmia
,
capemountainphoto
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture
August 12th, 2021
