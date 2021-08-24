Sign up
Photo 3116
Dunes
This time of year when there is lots of wind, they seem to change shape on a daily basis. It’s really fun to hike there before the footprints.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
1
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5045
photos
319
followers
112
following
853% complete
View this month »
Tags
jetty
,
dunes
,
“south
,
capemountainphoto
,
trail”
SwChappell
ace
Wow, excellent capture of these dunes! You've capture the light and shadows perfectly
August 25th, 2021
