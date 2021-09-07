Sign up
Photo 3139
Fungus
Another gift from the trails. I've been gone all day to Eugene and poor air quality so it is a relief to be home again.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
3
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5068
photos
317
followers
112
following
860% complete
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th September 2021 8:41am
Tags
fungus
,
horse trails
,
capemountainphoto
Thom Mitchell
Very colorful!
September 8th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
September 8th, 2021
Allison Maltese
ace
That is an interesting looking fungus. Most of the ones I see here are grey, green, white or blue.
September 8th, 2021
