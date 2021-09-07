Previous
Next
Fungus by jgpittenger
Photo 3139

Fungus

Another gift from the trails. I've been gone all day to Eugene and poor air quality so it is a relief to be home again.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell
Very colorful!
September 8th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
September 8th, 2021  
Allison Maltese ace
That is an interesting looking fungus. Most of the ones I see here are grey, green, white or blue.
September 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise