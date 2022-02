Focus Stacked White Azalea

Best on black. One of the first signs of Spring here is our white azalea. I saw it out of an upstairs window and decided to cut off a few blooms. It was quite the process because I had to reach way back through prickly branches to reach what few blooms were blooming. This is a stack of 6 photos taken with natural light on a piece of acrylic.

