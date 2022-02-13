Sign up
Photo 3277
Bears for New Background
Some big brown grizzlies from the wildlife safari
With a background now uncluttered.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
3
2
Jane Pittenger
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
NIKON D800
Taken
21st April 2017 11:18am
Tags
bears
,
winston
,
capemountainphoto
,
“wildlife
,
safari”
,
bears”
,
“grizzly
Corinne C
ace
Magnificent and scary!
February 13th, 2022
KathyD
ace
Lovely capture :)
February 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
February 13th, 2022
