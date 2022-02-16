Previous
Next
Heron and Seagull by jgpittenger
Photo 3280

Heron and Seagull

This was severely cropped. I took it on our hike and thought the conversation between the seagull and blue heron was cute.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
898% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise