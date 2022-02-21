Sign up
Photo 3285
Northern Shrike
This is a new bird for me. He has a hook on the end of his beak. Apparently he is a "predatory song bird"! I was really happy I had my bird lens with me cause he was a ways away.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
2
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
bird
,
jetty
,
“south
,
capemountainphoto
,
trail”
,
“northern
,
shrike”
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful capture
February 21st, 2022
Kim Capson
ace
What a wonderful picture! It's such a struggle to decide whether or not to take my big camera with the long lens. This is why we carry that extra weight, isn't it?!
February 21st, 2022
