Northern Shrike by jgpittenger
Northern Shrike

This is a new bird for me. He has a hook on the end of his beak. Apparently he is a “predatory song bird”! I was really happy I had my bird lens with me cause he was a ways away.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Jane Pittenger

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful capture
February 21st, 2022  
Kim Capson ace
What a wonderful picture! It's such a struggle to decide whether or not to take my big camera with the long lens. This is why we carry that extra weight, isn't it?!
February 21st, 2022  
