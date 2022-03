Tree and Tsunami Alarm

Several years ago we visited this same area in Hawaii near Kealakekua Bay. They were in the process of replacing their tsunami alarm. A week after we left, there was in fact a tsunami at 5 AM and, although many homes were destroyed, no one was hurt because a day before it occurred they finished the alarm and it went off an warned everyone in time. Behind this beautiful tree is the alarm structure.

