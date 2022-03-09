Previous
How Much Horse Power? by jgpittenger
Photo 3301

How Much Horse Power?

We drove out to the most southerly point of the US on the way to the volcano. I like the man made vs nature contrast.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Jane Pittenger

MamaBec ace
Great contrast. We haven’t been to Hawaii for decades.
March 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You got horse power, wind power, and a beautiful landscape , What a beautiful contrast
March 12th, 2022  
