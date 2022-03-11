Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3303
Kalij Pheasant
This is a new bird for me. We saw it as we drove up to the trailhead to MaunaLoa. I thought both the name and bird were pretty classy.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5263
photos
319
followers
115
following
904% complete
View this month »
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
Latest from all albums
3299
3300
1491
3301
1492
3302
3303
1493
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
10th March 2022 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
hawaii
,
capemountainphoto
,
volcano national park
,
kale pheasant
Leslie
ace
wonderful capture
March 12th, 2022
MamaBec
ace
Interesting find.
So much wildlife there.
March 12th, 2022
Bill
ace
What a beautiful bird.
March 12th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
He has an elegant walk
March 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
So much wildlife there.