Kalij Pheasant by jgpittenger
Kalij Pheasant

This is a new bird for me. We saw it as we drove up to the trailhead to MaunaLoa. I thought both the name and bird were pretty classy.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Leslie ace
wonderful capture
March 12th, 2022  
MamaBec ace
Interesting find.
So much wildlife there.
March 12th, 2022  
Bill ace
What a beautiful bird.
March 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
He has an elegant walk
March 12th, 2022  
