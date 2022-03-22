Sign up
Photo 3314
Enjoying the Bath
A lavender waxbill, saffron finch, and ? Sharing the water fountain.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
1
1
Jane Pittenger
1497
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
8th March 2022 1:44pm
birds
,
fountain
,
hawaii
,
capemountainphoto
,
“saffron
,
finch”
,
“lavender
,
waxbill”
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful capture and details
March 22nd, 2022
