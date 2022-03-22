Previous
Enjoying the Bath by jgpittenger
Photo 3314

Enjoying the Bath

A lavender waxbill, saffron finch, and ? Sharing the water fountain.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Jane Pittenger

Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful capture and details
March 22nd, 2022  
