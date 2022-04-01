Sign up
Photo 3324
Family Swim Reedit
Best on black. Another option for printing and hanging on my wall.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
3
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5290
photos
320
followers
116
following
Views
9
Comments
3
365
NIKON 1 AW1
7th March 2015 10:04am
Tags
ocean
,
hawaii
,
underwater
,
dolphins
,
capemountainphoto
,
kealakekua bay
Linda Godwin
Awesome!!! Clarity is amazing
April 1st, 2022
MamaBec
ace
Oh Jane! This is so beautiful!!
April 1st, 2022
Monica
Stunning!
April 1st, 2022
