Black and White Stonehenge by jgpittenger
Black and White Stonehenge

Best on black. Anyone who has followed me for a while has seen photos of this spot before. It has an interesting and somewhat ironic history. The person who created it was a Quaker who was deeply moved by the loss of life in WW 1 and had this built on his farm as a reminder of the incredible loss that war unleashes. It has since been reimagined as a war memorial. In any case, it is a fascinating site that I find irresistible when I am near the area.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Jane Pittenger

Diana ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful light. Such interesting info too.
April 14th, 2022  
