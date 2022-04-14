Black and White Stonehenge

Best on black. Anyone who has followed me for a while has seen photos of this spot before. It has an interesting and somewhat ironic history. The person who created it was a Quaker who was deeply moved by the loss of life in WW 1 and had this built on his farm as a reminder of the incredible loss that war unleashes. It has since been reimagined as a war memorial. In any case, it is a fascinating site that I find irresistible when I am near the area.

