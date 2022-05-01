Previous
Next
Whimbrel with Shrimp by jgpittenger
Photo 3354

Whimbrel with Shrimp

Exciting find on our beach walk this morning. If you look carefully in his beak, he has a tiny shrimp that is even in focus!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
918% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

ZambianLass
Gorgeous
May 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise