Photo 3365
White Egret Flying
Sorry to be so behind in commenting but life has been way too busy. We are leaving on a trip tomorrow and may not have internet so I may be gone for several days.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
12th May 2022
12th May 22
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5346
photos
322
followers
116
following
921% complete
Views
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
10th May 2022 3:35pm
white
,
birds
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
south jetty trail
,
egret"
,
:great
