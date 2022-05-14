Previous
2 babies and mom by jgpittenger
2 babies and mom

I was thrilled to see these cuties...great horned owlets and mom. Dad was in a nearby tree.
Still terrible internet. Sorry re not commenting.
14th May 2022

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Pat Knowles ace
So adorable & a lovely capture!
May 14th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh what a find!
May 14th, 2022  
