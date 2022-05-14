Sign up
Photo 3367
2 babies and mom
I was thrilled to see these cuties...great horned owlets and mom. Dad was in a nearby tree.
Still terrible internet. Sorry re not commenting.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
14th May 2022
14th May 22
2
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
13th May 2022 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
babies
,
nest
,
owls
,
great horned owls
,
capemountainphoto
,
summer lake
Pat Knowles
ace
So adorable & a lovely capture!
May 14th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh what a find!
May 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
