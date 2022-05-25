Previous
Focus Stacked Iris by jgpittenger
Photo 3378

Focus Stacked Iris

Several of Jim's purple Iris are blooming and I got out there with my camera and tripod before the wind came up. I'm pretty happy with how it came out. Four focus stacked images.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Jane Pittenger

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beauties.
May 25th, 2022  
tony gig
Beautiful.
May 25th, 2022  
