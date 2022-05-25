Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3378
Focus Stacked Iris
Several of Jim's purple Iris are blooming and I got out there with my camera and tripod before the wind came up. I'm pretty happy with how it came out. Four focus stacked images.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th May 2022
25th May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5369
photos
320
followers
116
following
925% complete
View this month »
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
Latest from all albums
1520
3375
3376
1521
1522
3377
1523
3378
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
24th May 2022 7:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
iris
,
focus stack
,
capemountainphoto
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beauties.
May 25th, 2022
tony gig
Beautiful.
May 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close