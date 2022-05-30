Sign up
Photo 3383
Rattlesnake Grass
This is a new one for me. We found it on our hike.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th May 2022
30th May 22
2
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5379
photos
319
followers
115
following
926% complete
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
1525
3380
3381
1526
3382
1527
3383
1528
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
365
ILCE-7RM4
29th May 2022 1:00pm
Tags
grass
,
capemountainphoto
,
waite ranch
,
rattlesnake grass
Carole G
ace
really nice, minimalistic shot
May 30th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
May 30th, 2022
