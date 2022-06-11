Sign up
Photo 3395
Bald Eagle About to Land
Sorry about the mass upload, but still catching up from our trip. What a thrill it was to watch the eagles catching fish.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
0
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5421
photos
317
followers
115
following
932% complete
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
11th June 2022 7:23am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
bif
,
bald eagles
,
capemountainphoto
,
oyster beds
,
seabeck
