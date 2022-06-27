Previous
Rays in woods by jgpittenger
Photo 3411

Rays in woods

I can’t resist sun rays any more than I can resist sand patterns and butterflies! Maybe because we get so much rain here!
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Jane Pittenger

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful dappled light, fav

Thank you for asking about my shoulder. It’s baby steps but according to the physio I am doing well and up to where I should be for 6-8 weeks after surgery. I’m not supposed to lift more than a cup or glass but I must admit I forget at times! At about 10 weeks I can start putting some weight through it, hopefully it will be healed enough. An X-ray and a specialist appointment will fingers crossed give me a bit more freedom and discharge but that’s at the end of next month. It’s been a hectic 10 months!!
June 27th, 2022  
