Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3411
Rays in woods
I can’t resist sun rays any more than I can resist sand patterns and butterflies! Maybe because we get so much rain here!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5438
photos
317
followers
115
following
934% complete
View this month »
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
Latest from all albums
3407
1552
3408
1553
3409
3410
1554
3411
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2022 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
creek
,
capemountainphoto
,
trail”
,
“sun
,
rays”
,
“china
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful dappled light, fav
Thank you for asking about my shoulder. It’s baby steps but according to the physio I am doing well and up to where I should be for 6-8 weeks after surgery. I’m not supposed to lift more than a cup or glass but I must admit I forget at times! At about 10 weeks I can start putting some weight through it, hopefully it will be healed enough. An X-ray and a specialist appointment will fingers crossed give me a bit more freedom and discharge but that’s at the end of next month. It’s been a hectic 10 months!!
June 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thank you for asking about my shoulder. It’s baby steps but according to the physio I am doing well and up to where I should be for 6-8 weeks after surgery. I’m not supposed to lift more than a cup or glass but I must admit I forget at times! At about 10 weeks I can start putting some weight through it, hopefully it will be healed enough. An X-ray and a specialist appointment will fingers crossed give me a bit more freedom and discharge but that’s at the end of next month. It’s been a hectic 10 months!!