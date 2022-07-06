Sign up
Photo 3420
Robins Don't Like the Hawk
The red tailed hawk returned to our yard and this time it was the robins who chased him off. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions and favs
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
4th July 2022 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
birds
,
robins
,
tailed
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
“red
,
hawk”
MONTSERRAT
Waouh il est majestueux
July 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a pity it gets chased away, such a beautiful bird.
July 6th, 2022
