Photo 3429
Ecstasy
Something about her half closed eye lid that makes it seem to me she is in feeding ecstasy! I think this is a baby. She was really tiny.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
4
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5475
photos
319
followers
115
following
939% complete
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
14th July 2022 12:12pm
Tags
birds
,
flower
,
hummingbird
,
lucifer
,
bif
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
Monica
Wow, stunning shot! I really love your hummingbird photos.
July 15th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
amazing image
July 15th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
July 15th, 2022
Shepherdman
Great capture
July 15th, 2022
