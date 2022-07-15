Previous
Ecstasy by jgpittenger
Photo 3429

Ecstasy

Something about her half closed eye lid that makes it seem to me she is in feeding ecstasy! I think this is a baby. She was really tiny.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

Monica
Wow, stunning shot! I really love your hummingbird photos.
July 15th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
amazing image
July 15th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
July 15th, 2022  
Shepherdman
Great capture
July 15th, 2022  
