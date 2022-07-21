Sign up
Photo 3435
Hummer in the Evening Primrose
These little speedsters in all their many poses never cease making me smile.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
5485
photos
319
followers
115
following
Tags
home
flowers
bird
hummingbird
tongue
evening primrose
bif
rufous
capemountainphoto
Corinne C
ace
Mesmerizing!
July 21st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love that tongue!
July 21st, 2022
carol white
ace
A fabulous capture.Fav😊
July 21st, 2022
