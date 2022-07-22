Sign up
Photo 3436
Male House Finch Taking Flight
I thought I would give you a break from hummers!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
21st July 2022 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
bird
,
male
,
house finch
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
Milanie
ace
You'll never bore me with hummingbirds! But this is a pretty impressive shot of the house finch - love that look and the blurred wings really give the motion feeling that he's coming right at you.
July 23rd, 2022
