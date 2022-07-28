Sign up
Photo 3442
Hummer Slurping from Butterfly Bush
I’ve been attempting shots of hummers in all the different flowers that they like in our garden. Today…the butterfly bush.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5497
photos
319
followers
115
following
943% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
26th July 2022 12:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
bif
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
,
bush”
,
“butterfly
