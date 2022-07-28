Previous
Next
Hummer Slurping from Butterfly Bush by jgpittenger
Photo 3442

Hummer Slurping from Butterfly Bush

I’ve been attempting shots of hummers in all the different flowers that they like in our garden. Today…the butterfly bush.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
943% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise