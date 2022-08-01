Sign up
Photo 3446
Rain Drops on Day Lilies
It was over 100 degrees in the valley but we had overcast skies and drizzle. I thought the day lilies looked particularly beautiful with their color more vibrant and their little droplets.
Thanks for your visit, comments, suggestions, favs
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
31st July 2022
home
flowers
rain drops
day lilies
capemountainphoto
Margaret Brown
ace
How beautiful, fav
August 1st, 2022
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
Superb capture
August 1st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fav things
August 1st, 2022
