Rain Drops on Day Lilies by jgpittenger
Rain Drops on Day Lilies

It was over 100 degrees in the valley but we had overcast skies and drizzle. I thought the day lilies looked particularly beautiful with their color more vibrant and their little droplets.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Margaret Brown ace
How beautiful, fav
August 1st, 2022  
Aleksander Rzyman ace
Superb capture
August 1st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fav things
August 1st, 2022  
