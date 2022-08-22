Sign up
Photo 3467
Shooting Into the Sun
Best on black. The sky looked hopeful for an even better sunset than the night before so we went back to the same wayside with a slightly different composition.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
5535
photos
315
followers
115
following
Tags
sunset
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
capemountainphoto
,
sun star
,
into sun
,
bob creek wayside
Josie Gilbert
A beautiful shot. Well worth the return visit!
August 22nd, 2022
