Photo 3468
What A Sunset
Best on black. One more shot from the second sunset outing. I love the reflected color on the wet sand.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
4
6
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5536
photos
315
followers
115
following
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
21st August 2022 6:52pm
Tags
sunset
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
creek
,
“long
,
exposure”
,
capemountainphoto
,
“bob
,
wayside”
Cathy
Wow! God’s beautiful work documented! Fav!
August 23rd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
I think this is my favourite of the three. It's breathtaking.
August 23rd, 2022
Judith Johnson
Fabulous, it needs to be hung on the wall, perhaps as a canvas!
August 23rd, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Lovely sunset capture
August 23rd, 2022
