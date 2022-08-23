Previous
What A Sunset by jgpittenger
What A Sunset

Best on black. One more shot from the second sunset outing. I love the reflected color on the wet sand.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Cathy
Wow! God’s beautiful work documented! Fav!
August 23rd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
I think this is my favourite of the three. It's breathtaking.
August 23rd, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Fabulous, it needs to be hung on the wall, perhaps as a canvas!
August 23rd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Lovely sunset capture
August 23rd, 2022  
