Photo 3481
Dragonfly in Flight
I spent more than a half hour sitting by our pond trying to capture this dragonfly in flight. It was really hard but I finally managed it. I think it looks like a little fairy.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
8
5
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5558
photos
316
followers
116
following
953% complete
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3478
1596
3479
1597
3480
1598
3481
1599
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
4th September 2022 12:00pm
Privacy
Public
home
,
dragonfly
,
critter
,
in flight
,
capeountainphoto
Corinne C
ace
Great shot
September 5th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow, very cool!
September 5th, 2022
Monica
Great shot!
September 5th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that is incredibly hard to do!
September 5th, 2022
Helene
ace
you are really very talented! another fav
September 5th, 2022
MONTSERRAT
Difficile capture bravo 👏👏🌹
September 5th, 2022
Mark
ace
Beautiful shot.
September 5th, 2022
Linda Godwin
wow, straight on focusing!
September 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
