Dragonfly in Flight by jgpittenger
Photo 3481

Dragonfly in Flight

I spent more than a half hour sitting by our pond trying to capture this dragonfly in flight. It was really hard but I finally managed it. I think it looks like a little fairy.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Jane Pittenger

Corinne C ace
Great shot
September 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, very cool!
September 5th, 2022  
Monica
Great shot!
September 5th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that is incredibly hard to do!
September 5th, 2022  
Helene ace
you are really very talented! another fav
September 5th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Difficile capture bravo 👏👏🌹
September 5th, 2022  
Mark ace
Beautiful shot.
September 5th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
wow, straight on focusing!
September 5th, 2022  
