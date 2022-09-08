Previous
Heceta Sunset by jgpittenger
Photo 3484

Heceta Sunset

There weren't many clouds but I wanted to shoot the sun going down behind the rocks at Heceta Beach. I really liked the ray of light on the water.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Absolutely stunning. Love the sunburst too.
September 8th, 2022  
