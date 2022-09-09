Sign up
Photo 3485
Heceta Sunset 2
A few minutes after yesterday's sunset shot, sweet twilight calm.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Tags
sunset
rocks
ocean
twilight
capemountaiphoto
heceta beach
Corinne C
Superb composition and light
September 9th, 2022
gloria jones
Beautiful light, colors...just stunning...
September 9th, 2022
Taffy
This is so dramatic in a soft, comforting way. Beautiful tones.
September 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 9th, 2022
