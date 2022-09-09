Previous
Next
Heceta Sunset 2 by jgpittenger
Photo 3485

Heceta Sunset 2

A few minutes after yesterday's sunset shot, sweet twilight calm.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
954% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Superb composition and light
September 9th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful light, colors...just stunning...
September 9th, 2022  
Taffy ace
This is so dramatic in a soft, comforting way. Beautiful tones.
September 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise