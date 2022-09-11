Previous
Smoky Moon Set at Heceta Beach by jgpittenger
Smoky Moon Set at Heceta Beach

Best on black. Again I was out with N 95 mask on but I think it was worth it. Thanks fully today we have MUCH less smoke thanks to the wind changing direction.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Erika ace
That's really beautiful.
September 11th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
A beautiful scene of red moon & dark rocks! Fave.
September 11th, 2022  
