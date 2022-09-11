Sign up
Photo 3487
Smoky Moon Set at Heceta Beach
Best on black. Again I was out with N 95 mask on but I think it was worth it. Thanks fully today we have MUCH less smoke thanks to the wind changing direction.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5569
photos
316
followers
117
following
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
1601
1602
3484
3485
1603
3486
1604
3487
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
10th September 2022 4:54am
Tags
rocks
,
twilight
,
full moon
,
moon set
,
capemountainphoto
,
heceta lighthouse park
Erika
ace
That's really beautiful.
September 11th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
A beautiful scene of red moon & dark rocks! Fave.
September 11th, 2022
