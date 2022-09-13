Previous
Blue Heron Landing by jgpittenger
Photo 3489

Blue Heron Landing

The skies were heavy overcast and the ocean pale gray, but I was delighted to watch this blue heron leap from place to place on the barnacle covered rocks.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Jane Pittenger

Linda Godwin
Nice catch showing those layered wing feathers. Seems that would be a hard landing on those barnacles.
September 13th, 2022  
