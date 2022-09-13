Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3489
Blue Heron Landing
The skies were heavy overcast and the ocean pale gray, but I was delighted to watch this blue heron leap from place to place on the barnacle covered rocks.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5574
photos
316
followers
117
following
955% complete
View this month »
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
3489
Latest from all albums
3486
1604
3487
479
1605
3488
1606
3489
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
12th September 2022 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
ocean
,
heron”
,
capemountainphoto
,
beach”
,
“blue
,
“washburne
Linda Godwin
Nice catch showing those layered wing feathers. Seems that would be a hard landing on those barnacles.
September 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close