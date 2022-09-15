Sign up
Photo 3491
Watching the Waves
I'm feeling under the weather after getting COVID booster yesterday, so I am posting another shot of the blue heron/ Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
1
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
12th September 2022 7:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
ocean
,
blue heron
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and title.
September 15th, 2022
