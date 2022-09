When Will We Ever Learn

Best on black. I created this after lying awake last night thinking about hatred, about war, about how much loss they create. This was made with a night shot of my own and a shot of the Oregon "Stonehenge" that was built by a Quaker man who had seen the ravages of war and wanted to create a memorial that would speak to people of the horrors of war. The two soldiers in the shot are Adobe stock images. The clouds were made using cloud brushes.

