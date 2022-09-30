Sign up
Photo 3499
An Annas in the Fall Sun
We have three Annas still here. I'm hoping they will overwinter. I loved how the Fall sun lit up his gorgette.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
home
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
textures
,
annas
,
capemountainphoto
