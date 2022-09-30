Previous
An Annas in the Fall Sun by jgpittenger
Photo 3499

An Annas in the Fall Sun

We have three Annas still here. I'm hoping they will overwinter. I loved how the Fall sun lit up his gorgette.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Jane Pittenger

