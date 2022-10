Trillium Lake Twilight

Best on black. We just got back from a trip to Trillium Lake near Mt Hood. I was wishing for a chance to shoot it with the Milky way but the weather didn't allow for a camping trip while the moon was still small. We went when the moon was almost full and there were only wispy clouds but I still had a good time shooting it...here just as twilight started.

