Stars Come Out at Trillium Lake

Best on black. We just got back from a trip to Trillium Lake near Mt Hood. I was wishing for a chance to shoot it with the Milky way but the weather didn't allow for a camping trip while the moon was still small. We went when the moon was almost full and there were only wispy clouds but I still had a good time shooting it...here just as the stars came out before the moon was so big that the stars disappeared. You can see the moon was already lighting the trees on the left and the mountain.

