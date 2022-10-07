Previous
Next
Stars Come Out at Trillium Lake by jgpittenger
Photo 3506

Stars Come Out at Trillium Lake

Best on black. We just got back from a trip to Trillium Lake near Mt Hood. I was wishing for a chance to shoot it with the Milky way but the weather didn't allow for a camping trip while the moon was still small. We went when the moon was almost full and there were only wispy clouds but I still had a good time shooting it...here just as the stars came out before the moon was so big that the stars disappeared. You can see the moon was already lighting the trees on the left and the mountain.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
960% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Gerasimos Georg.
gorgeous!!
October 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise