Photo 3513
Ahu in the Sand
Another piece of sand art on the beach. I particularly liked the textures
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Tags
sand
,
baker beach
,
capemountainphoto
,
ahu
