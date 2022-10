Shack and Milky Way

Best on black. Now that the moon is rising later, I decided to go out to shoot the Milky Way. The spot I was planning on was fogged in with a heavy marine layer (see extra album). We went to an abandoned mill site that has been vandalized to get something for a foreground object. Cars drove by with their headlights on creating some light painting on the shack.

