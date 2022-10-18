Previous
Last Night's Sunset by jgpittenger
Photo 3517

Last Night's Sunset

I sure wish I'd been free to go to the spot I shot last night's sunset from! This was taken off our deck. The sunset was one of the most beautiful I've ever seen.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Incredible colour, you are so blessed to see that in the evenings.
October 18th, 2022  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and layers of colour.
October 18th, 2022  
Monica
Gorgeous
October 18th, 2022  
