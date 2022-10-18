Sign up
Photo 3517
Last Night's Sunset
I sure wish I'd been free to go to the spot I shot last night's sunset from! This was taken off our deck. The sunset was one of the most beautiful I've ever seen.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
3
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
home
sunset
ocean
capemountainphoto
Pat Knowles
ace
Incredible colour, you are so blessed to see that in the evenings.
October 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and layers of colour.
October 18th, 2022
Monica
Gorgeous
October 18th, 2022
