Photo 3522
Sunset At Outlet
This is a reedit of a shot from last year using a PS tip from Blake Rudis to blur the water.
Thanks for your visit, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
sunset
ocean
capemountainphoto
siltcoos outlet
ps water blur
